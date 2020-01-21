Share:

ISLAMABAD/SIALKOT - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan took to Twitter on Monday to criticise political opponents for what she said were shedding crocodile tears for the poor.

“The entire nation has been bearing the brunt of policies of past rulers who are now sympathising with the poor,” she said.

In an apparent reference to the Sharif family, Ms Awan said shrieks of the people who couldn’t remain in jail for just four days were not stopping.

The SAPM said the incumbent government took timely and courageous decisions to pay off loans and bring about economic stability over 16 months.

Tough economic and administrative decisions were made to rid the nation of the woes of the past 71 years, she added.

Ms Awan said the government was going to usher in a new era of prosperity with the strength and courage of the nation.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was completely aware of the problems that people were facing. A package worth Rs 7 billion was provided at Utility Stores to give relief to public and further steps will be taken in future.

The SAPM bashed the political opponents as well and said how could those leaders level allegations on others who betrayed their own workers? The entire nation was paying price for their deceptive practices, she said while adding that the outcries of those who spent few days in jail were continuing.

Meanwhile, addressing a public gathering in Sialkot after inaugurating gas supply project to various villages in Sialkot, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan is moving ahead successfully towards the goal of financial stability due to effective policies being implemented by the PTI government.

She said the government is fulfilling all its promises with people and providing all basic facilities to them at their doorsteps.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said when the PTI government came into power, Pakistan’s economy was completely deteriorated, but the long term economic policies of incumbent government put the country on the path of development.