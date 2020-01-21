Share:

Lahore - The situation of flour supply has improved considerably across the province following corrective measures taken by the government, giving hopes of ending crises within a couple of days.

Besides taking steps for improving supply from flourmills, the Punjab government on Monday decided to provide wheat to grinding units at government rates with the condition of selling ‘chakki atta’ at Rs45 per kilogram.

From Tuesday (today) onward, small grinding units will also be provided wheat according to their demand, revealed an official having knowledge of the latest development.

“Majority of the grinding units have stopped operation. Those operating are selling chakki atta from Rs65 to Rs70 per kilogram. This led to huge difference between the prices of flour sold by flourmills and Chakki owners. Now the government will provide wheat and the small units will charge acceptable grinding rates”, he said, adding, wheat would be provided not only to grinding units in Lahore but all over Punjab.

In Lahore alone, more than 70 major grinding units are selling chakki atta in different localities.

Civil administration set up stalls at model bazaars besides sending truckloads of flour to designated places across the province including Lahore that helped reducing gap between demand and supply of essential commodity.

As many as 126 sale points were set up in different districts of the province for ensuring smooth supply of flour including 55 in Rawalpindi division. Flour was provided at 9 sale points in Gujranwala, 17 in Bahawalpur and at 24 places in Sialkot districts through trucks.

Besides selling flour at eight model bazaars, district administration sold flour bags on the ex-mill rate at 21 places in Lahore through trucks.

“The situation has improved considerably. People can get as much flour as they desire. Sale points for flour have been increased from existing 18 to 21. Model bazaars and these sale points have covered almost the entire Lahore. The same practice would be continued till complete normalization of the situation”, said a district government officer.

Chairing a meeting on Monday, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed ensuring availability of flour at the government fixed prices across the province. On his direction, Food department established a cell for monitoring supply of wheat and flour according to the demand of specific districts.

Food Department has taken action against four officers for negligence from duty. Gujranwala District Food Controller Rohail Butt, Sialkot District Food Controller Nasrullah Khan Nadeem have been suspended while Faisalabad Deputy Director Kamran Bashir and Vehari District Food Controller Sagheer Ahmed have been removed from their posts.