LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan said on Monday that the government had taken various environment-friendly measures, though a lot was yet to be done. Chairing an EPD meeting here, he said matters having immense importance in terms of legal and environmental aspects and progress were being monitored by the Punjab chief minister through the cabinet sub-committee. The minister was briefed about the issues of fuel adulteration in Lahore and decisions taken in the recent meeting under the chairmanship of Secretary EPD Saima Saeed in her office. The EPD secretary briefed the minister that a team of all departments concerned was being constituted under the chairmanship of Lahore commissioner to formulate an action plan to control fuel adulteration. Team members consisted of representatives of the district administration, Punjab Police, IPWM, EPA, ICI&SD, Transport and HDIP, she added. Saima Saeed said the team would review the powers delegated to the district administration and police under prevailing rules for taking action against fuel adulteration, besides visiting the HDIP laboratory to examine SOPs for sampling and testing of fuel quality and devising SOPs for step-wise time-bound actions against smuggled petrol, illegal selling points in residential areas and re-sale of condemned oil. The team would also present its action plan to the commissioner Lahore for seeking his guidance on the matter, she added. It was also suggested that commissioner Lahore would be invited to the next meeting of cabinet sub-committee on smog to further deliberate on the matter, she added.