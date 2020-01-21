Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 300 on Monday and was traded at Rs89,800 as compared to Rs89,500 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs258 and was traded at Rs76,990 against last closing of Rs76,732.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1030 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs883.

In international market, the price of per ounce jumped by $3 and was traded at $1560 against $1557, Karachi Sarafa association reported.