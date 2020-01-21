Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland starting today (January 21).

The WEF will continue until January 23. This would be the third leadership-level interaction between Pakistan and the US since the prime minister’s visit to Washington in July 2019.

Imran Khan and Trump had met twice last year in Washington and New York and agreed to deepen bilateral collaboration, including in relevant multilateral fora.

In November, Trump had telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and told him that his mediation offer on Kashmir still stands and he will use his influence on India to defuse tension with Pakistan.

Trump - who called PM Khan last day to acknowledge Pakistan’s help for the release of two professors held captive by the Afghan Taliban – showed concern over the tension in South Asia after India illegally merged Kashmir into its union territory.

A foreign ministry statement said PM Khan will hold bilateral meetings with several other world leaders also, while several meetings are also scheduled with a wide range of corporate, business, technology and finance executives, and representatives of international financial institutions.

“PM Imran Khan will speak to senior international media persons and editors during a session with the Forum’s International Media Council. He will also give interviews to major international media outlets,” said the statement.

Throughout his engagements at Davos, Imran Khan will share Pakistan’s vision and achievements in the areas of economy, peace & stability, trade, business and investment opportunities, it added.

He will also highlight the current situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and international issues.

The foreign office statement said that two key highlights of the visit included the prime minister’s “Keynote Address” at the WEF special session, and his interaction at the “Pakistan Strategy Dialogue” with chief executives and corporate leaders.

PM Imran Khan is attending the WEF in Davos at the invitation of Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF. The thematic focus of this session is on “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Forum. In keeping with the significance of this milestone, political leaders, business executives, heads of international organizations and civil society representatives will deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues.

Imran Khan’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Zulfi Bukhari and other officials will also accompany in addition to officials from his government.