KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday questioned the logic behind federal government’s taking the Sindh’s local bodies (LB) system to the court, without taking the provincial government into confidence first. Reacting to the Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Omar’s recent statement in which he had hinted at approaching the Supreme Court (SC) against the local government system of Sindh, Kamal questioned, did the PTI government consult the Sindh and Balochistan governments on the new local government system before and after the implementation of the system in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces. He was addressing a gathering of UC-32 workers in Korangi. “Without talking about the issue with the concerned provincial authorities, he said the federal government wanted to approach the apex court, which showed its style of politics,” he taunted. “If the government is sincere to the people, it should talk to everyone and solve their problems, and not make matters worse,” he asserted. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan should meet with the Sindh CM and ask him for the effective implementation of the LB system. He said the country was in a state of despair; people were committing suicides because of lack of bread.