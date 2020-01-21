Share:

LAHORE - Town Planning Wing of LDA on Monday demolished one structure and sealed another two for violation of building bylaws.

An illegal commercial construction near Old Kahna, Ferozepur Road was demolished.

One building near Langar Phattak and an illegal Shed in Shah Jamal were sealed.

LDA earns Rs281.8 million through auction of 19 plots

Lahore Development Authority on Monday auctioned 11 commercial, seven residential and one plot reserved for education purposes against a sum of Rs281.8 million.

50 bidders participated in open auction at LDA Community Centre New Muslim Town.

Per marla base price of these plots had been estimated by the approved evaluators of the Bankers Association of Pakistan.