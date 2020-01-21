Share:

LONDON-Russell Klimas, a Colorado-based light painter has created his own Baby Yoda in the night sky with the help of a drone, a camera, Google Earth, and an autonomous flight app.

The image was created without the use of Photoshop and has been added to Klimas’ repertoire of light paintings created with a drone.

Few things have the ability to bring people together like Baby Yoda. The star of the Disney+ original series, The Mandalorian, became a beloved cultural icon overnight and inspired fans everywhere.

One such fan was Russell Klimas, a light painter and photographer from Colorado Springs who creates art using a drone, Google Earth, and special software. So, why Baby Yoda?

“I thought it would be fun, plus, I enjoy The Mandalorian,” Klimas tells Popular Mechanics. It turns out that Klimas has covered several other iconic pop culture figures like Marvel’s Iron Man, the Hamilton logo, the Dark Mark and Deathly Hallows symbols from the Harry Potter novels, the bat signal, and Pikachu.

“The whole thing took an hour to program and set up took 30 minutes,” says Klimas, who used a Sony a7R III, but says any camera could achieve the same result using bulb mode. As for his drone of choice, Klimas went with a Mavic Pro and attached a Lume Cube strobe to it.

“I put an overlay into Google Earth, added the place marks that the drone would follow, and then exported the list of points to a KML file,” Klimas says. Klimas then captures the drone at work via a long exposure with his camera. In order to change the color—from Baby Yoda’s brown robe to his green skin—Klimas changes the filter of the Lume Cube light through the exposure.