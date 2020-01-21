Share:

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool came through a high-octane tussle with old rivals Manchester United to win 2-0 at Anfield and move 16 points clear at the top of the table on Sunday, sparking a chorus of “we are going to win the league” from their now expectant fans. Juergen Klopp’s side, chasing their maiden title in the Premier League era and first in the top flight in 30 years, took a 14th-minute lead from a Virgil van Dijk header but had to wait until stoppage time to put the game to bed through Mohamed Salah. With a game in hand on second-placed Manchester City, Liverpool’s grip on the title race tightened and while Klopp was not about to echo the euphoric sentiments of the club’s jubilant fans, he was upbeat about his team’s display. For United, who battled hard but were outclassed in all departments, it was another reminder of just how much work is ahead of them if they are to get back to being in contention for titles. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered another blow to his hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with the news that his top scorer Marcus Rashford was not only out for the trip to Anfield but could face several weeks on the sidelines with a back injury. United are in fifth place in the league, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and while no-one could question the commitment of Solskjaer’s players it is clear he needs some immediate transfer reinforcements.