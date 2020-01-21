Share:

There were 56 journalists killed in 2019 and most of them were killed outside zones of conflict, a United Nations spokesperson said Monday.

The number dropped by nearly half from the year 2018, but perpetrators enjoyed almost total impunity, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, citing figures from the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

In 2018, 99 journalists were killed. From 2010 to 2019, a total of 894 journalists have been killed, according to UNESCO.