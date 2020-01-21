Share:

Rawalpindi-In a serious incident of breach of security, a man sneaked into the Nursing Hostel of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) at midnight on Monday and attempted to kidnap a young midwife from her room while she was sleeping, well-placed sources disclosed to The Nation.

The man also injured the midwife by attacking her vein with some blunt weapon when she tried to put off resistance, sources said.

However, the security of BBH managed to catch the person and shifted him to police station where he has been identified as Muhammad Hammad, they said.

The maimed widwife was rushed to Emergency Department of BBH for medical treatment where she was identified as Sadia, they said.

The occurrence of the incident in city’s biggest hospital’s Nursing Hostel housing more than 350 young female paramedics has not only swelled wave of panic among the nurses and doctors but also exposed the feeble security of the hospital, Sources said.

According to sources, a man scaled the walls of BBH Nursing Hostel at 3:30am and walked up to an iron gate of hostel and cut the steel slab with some blunt cutter.

They said he then started knocking doors of rooms of nurses besides visiting kitchen, washroom rooms and other places of Nursing Hostel.

They added the man again entered the rooms of nurses and threw light on their faces with a torch in a bid to recognise his alleged target.

Sources said the intruder finally entered in a room where he caught the arm of a midwife who was in her sleep and tried to kidnap her.

The midwife offered resistance on which the man cut her vein, sources said adding that the injured nurse started making noise drawing attention of security staff and other nurses.

The man was caught by security guards of BBH and police were also alerted by the management, sources said. A police team arrived in the hospital and escorted the accused to police station for further investigation, they mentioned.

Meanwhile, the high ups of BBH including MS and Principal Nursing School also reached at the spot and interviewed the security staff as to how the man managed to get inside the hostel while breaching security.

Sources said in morning once again a heavy contingent of police, headed by station house officers of police stations Banni and Waris Khan, rushed towards BBH and started investigating the matter.

Medical Superintendent of BBH Dr Muhammad Raffique, when contacted, confirmed that a man stormed into Nursing Hostel by dodging security guards and later on he was caught and handed over to police. He said police investigators declared the suspect a psychotic.

He said he smelled a rat into matter and asked police to grill the suspect to know motive behind his entry in the hospital nursing hostel.

On a query about injuring a nurse during a kidnapping attempt by the suspect, MS replied, “This matter is related with Principal Nursing School Musarat who is pursuing the case.”

He said the management of hospital would inquire the matter seriously as being psychopath would not be enough to give a clean chit to the man.

During an interaction with The Nation, Superintendent of Police Rawal Division Rai Mazhar said the man who stormed into hostel was a psycho patient and was released by investigators after consultation with doctors and interviewing the family of accused which also produced his medical record.

He said the man came to hospital for medical check-up and went to hostel to find a place to sleep. “He knocked doors of rooms of nurses creating panic there,” he said.

He, however, expressed his unawareness about attempt of kidnapping a midwife by the suspect.