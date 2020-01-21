Share:

PESHAWAR - Nanbais in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s area of Hangu, Kohat and Hazara Division on Monday observed strike against shortage of flour calling for increasing price of Naan and Roti. The Nanbai Association president said, “Sack of 85kg flour is now being sold at Rs.52,00 in the area, in this regard we are unable to sell the Naan and Roti. He demanded to fix price of Naan and Roti to 15 rupees in the province. He said the strike will be expanded to other parts of the province, if their demands were not met. On Sunday, the supply of wheat flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was restored amid shortage of the flour in the province. “A convoy of 25 trucks, carrying consignment of wheat flour, had reached Peshawar,” the dealers association said. The price of a 20 KG bag had dropped to 1100 rupees from earlier price of 1200, dealers said. The country is facing mind-boggling hike in wheat flour prices as rates soared in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Peshawar and other major cities, causing an uproar across the country.