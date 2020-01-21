Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Vocational and Technical Training Commission has decided to introduce Matric-Tech course in schools for skilling youth, a statement said on Monday

This was said by Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Dr. Nasir Ali Khan while chairing a meeting with the heads of education departments from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and officials of Federal Directorate of Education here at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Headquarters on Monday.

“Technology and innovation being fundamental to economic success in the modern competitive world, it is imperative that we equip our youth with technical skills along with conventional education to prepare them for the job market,” he said.

Matric-Tech is a flagship project of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission that is being launched as third stream of education alongside matriculation in general science and arts, and it aims to integrate technical and vocational education and training with formal education.

Initially Matric-tech will be piloted in 15 schools of Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan. The scheme will provide opportunity to the youth to choose their career path by giving them options to select between higher education and skill education according to their aptitude.

The details of the project have been discussed with the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen which has declared level 4 qualifications equivalent to Matric that would be implemented through Boards of Technical Education across the country. The government has approved PC-1 of the project and it will formally be launched in schools in April this year.

Working paper and scheme of studies for implementation of this project were discussed in detail during the meeting. The participants termed this initiative of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission a huge step towards empowerment of youth and assured of their cooperation in its implementation in their respective regions.

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission is also working to make the curricula available on Mobile Apps, training videos, 3-D stimulators, virtual and augmented reality and books in PDF in Urdu and English.