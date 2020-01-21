Share:

LAHORE - Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Passand Khan Buledi called on Senior Advisor of Federal Ombudsperson Lahore Region Nadeem Ashraf in his office on Monday. Matters related to complaints of overseas Pakistanis against the federal government departments were discussed during the meeting. Member Federal Ombudsperson Dr Saqib Aziz was also present. The senior advisor assured that his department would fully cooperate with the commission in resolving the issues of overseas Pakistanis. The grievances of overseas Pakistanis related to federal government departments would be taken up on priority, he said, adding that complaint portals of both departments should be interlinked to ensure quick response on complaints and their redress after the consent of the respective competent authorities. The OPC commissioner said the commission was mobilizing all its resources so as to address grievances of overseas Pakistanis.