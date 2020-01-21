Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army on Monday rescued as many 22 students of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) that were stuck in the highland Northern areas of the country for the last five days due to heavy snow and landslides.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that army on the direction of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa rescued students from sow-hit Rattu, a small village in Gilgit Baltistan.

The students had gone for skiing to Gilgit and were stuck for last five days due to erratic weather causing heavy snow and landslides.

According to the statement, the COAS had directed their immediate heli-lifting after the LUMS administration had approached army for help.

All students, including 13 boys and nine girls have reached Rawalpindi and on the way to their homes, the statement concluded.