Pakistan is set to experience sugar shortage amidst prevailing wheat availability crisis. The wheat scarcity has led to whopping increase in prices which resulted in Rs12-15 per piece.

Despite being self-sufficient in both food items, the problem of shortage will now lead to Rs100 price from Rs 80 in case the export quantity is not controlled and lowered by the Government. During the previous year, Pakistan produced 600,000 tonnes of sugar.

During the reign of PTI government in the last fifteen months, the country witnessed wholesale price reach Rs 64 per kilo. The acute shortage led to Rs 74 whole sale price within a week.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan's flour crisis has become acute, affecting major cities such as Karachi, Hyderabad, and Lahore and with prices shooting up to Rs70 a kilo in some areas.