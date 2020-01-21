Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has left for Davos to attend the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum .

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Special Assistant National Security Division Mooed Yusuf are accompanying the Prime Minister.

Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Ambassador at large for Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui will also join the Prime Minister at Davos.

Two key highlights of the visit include the Prime Minister's keynote address at the World Economic Forum 's Special Session and his interaction at the Pakistan Strategy Dialogue with CEOs and corporate leaders.

On the sidelines, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders including the US President Donald Trump.

Several meetings are also scheduled with a wide range of corporate, business, technology and finance executives and representatives of international financial institutions.

Imran Khan will also speak to senior international media persons and editors during a session with the Forum's International Media Council.