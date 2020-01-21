Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Monday said that PML-Q had neither expressed its desire to Punjab’s Chief Ministerial ship nor Sardar Usman Buzdar was being changed.

“PML-Q, MQM and Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) are standing with the government, and they also gave assurance that they will not become part of any move aimed at toppling of the government”, he said while talking to media persons after inaugurating the Data Centre of Overseas Pakistani Mian Tariq here on Monday.

Ch Sarwar said as Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar had no threat as long as he enjoyed the support of Punjab Assembly and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a question, he said that intra-party difference of opinion is also beauty of democracy and PTI believes in freedom of expression, the essence of a democratic setup, asserting that parliamentarians have the prerogative to put forth their demands/requirements since they elected to the assemblies by making promises with the people of their respective constituencies. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that we will ensure to resolve assembly members' issues pertaining to Public. To another question, he said that government will also resolve genuine issues of its allied parties through mutual dialogue and consensus, asserting that government's reconciliatory team is in constant liaison with the allied parties. He said the opposition has since inception of the PTI government been talking and claiming of mid-term election and an in-house change but all its claims so far proved false and in future it will also face sheer disappointment because the government will complete its five years of constitutional term therefore the opposition should wait patiently till next general election. He cited that the allied parties show displeasure and reservations even in Europe also but they are convinced in an amicable manner through mutual dialogue. Punjab Governor said that government is ensuring eases for the investors, that why foreign investors and overseas Pakistanis are investing here in Pakistan. Regarding crisis of wheat flour, the Governor said that there is no such crisis in the country. PTI government was all committed to ensure relief to the common man on priority basis.Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar assured that PTI government will take concrete and effective measures for people's welfare in a way that nobody can object our performance.