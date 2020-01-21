Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the forthcoming Pak-Bangladesh T-20 cricket series to be held in Lahore. The international cricket series will begin on January 24 at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium.

According to a police spokesman, more than 10 police officers and officials including 17 SPs and 48 DSPs will perform security duties during the three matches of the series. The police are directed to ensure foolproof security for the players as well as citizens visiting cricket stadium to enjoy the matches.

DIG (Operations) Rai Babar Saeed while sharing details of the security strategy said that Lahore Police had always played pivotal role to restore International cricket in Pakistan by providing maximum security to these events.

Rai Babar Saeed said that Lahore Police is fully prepared to provide foolproof security to the visiting Bangladeshi as well as Pakistani cricket players for the T-20 cricket series. Surety bonds have also been collected from concerned persons to ensure peaceful cricket matches.

Three layers security will be provided to the citizens who will only be allowed to enter the stadium after complete checking. Prohibited items will be banned in the stadium during the matches.

Rai Babar Saeed said that Lahore Police earlier provided foolproof security to all the national and international cricket events in Lahore. “We will also ensure complete implementation on SOPs regarding security to conduct the matches of T-20 series in peaceful atmosphere,” the DIG said.

Rai Babar Saeed said that round the clock monitoring of the residential places of teams and movements in and round the cricket stadium will be ensured through the CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

He said that Dolphin Squad, Elite and Police Response Unit teams will continue patrolling around the specific areas of the city. Snipers will be deputed on the rooftops to keep an eye on all the movements during these matches.

Similarly, search and sweep operations are being conducted on a daily basis in the city particularly around the cricket stadium and designated areas. He directed the concerned officers to ensure close coordination with related departments including district government for maximum security arrangements. He stressed upon the need to adopt more effective strategy to provide foolproof security during these matches.

Parking places would be reserved at different points of the city and citizens will be brought to the stadium through bus shuttle service, the DIG said.