Share:

LAHORE - With one month to go before the HBL PSL returns to Pakistani grounds, the PCB has announced ticket prices and purchase details. For the first time in its history, all 34 matches of the PSL-5 will be played across four Pakistan venues with Karachi to stage nine matches, Lahore 14 matches, Multan three matches and Rawalpindi eight matches from Feb 20 to March 22. The first batch of tickets will be available for purchase starting 8pm Monday night through www.yayvo.com. General sale of tickets will commence on Tuesday, Jan 28, through dedicated TCS Express Centres across 38 cities of the country. Each customer can purchase up to 7 tickets per match on one national ID card. Keeping in line with the league's vision to further enhance fan experience this year, a dedicated 24/7 TCS helpline will provide support to the customers throughout the ticketing process. In addition, a webchat customer support desk (www.tcsexpress.com) and a WhatsApp number (+92-316-112-3456) will also remain active during this time to address queries. For the Feb 20 grand opening ceremony and opening match in Karachi, tickets have been priced between PKR 1,000 to PKR 6,000. Ticket price range for the final match on March 22, in Lahore will be between PKR 500 to PKR 5,000. For the March 17, Qualifier in Karachi, the minimum denomination of the ticket is PKR 500 and goes up to PKR 4,000, while minimum ticket price for the two Eliminators that will take place in Lahore on 18 and 20 March, has been set at PKR500 with the most expensive ticket locked at PKR4,000.