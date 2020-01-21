Share:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced ticket prices and purchase details. Each customer can purchase up to seven tickets per match on one national ID card. Tickets for opening match and grand opening ceremony in Karachi will be available within the range Rs 1000-6000. Ticket price range for the final match in Lahore scheduled for 22nd March will be between Rs500 to Rs5,000.

For the first time in unprecedented terms; all 34 matches of the PSL will be played across four venues in Pakistan. The matches will be played in respective cities: Karachi: nine matches, Lahore: 14 matches, Multan: three matches and Rawalpindi: eight matches from 20th February to 22nd March, 2020.

The first batch of tickets will be available for purchase at 8 PM through www.yayvo.com. For those seeking General sale of tickets, they will be able to purchase from Tuesday, 28th January at TCS Express Centres across 38 cities of the country.

A dedicated 24/7 TCS helpline will provide support to the customers throughout the ticketing process.