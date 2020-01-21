Share:

ISLAMABAD - Raja Sikandar Sultan is strong candidate for the upcoming post of the Chief Election Commissioner after both the government and opposition have reached on final consensus over his name.

The consensus was reached when the Parliamentary Committee met in Islamabad on Monday to finalize names for the appointment of the CEC.

A reliable source in the opposition told The Nation that all the opposition parties had no reservations over the name of former Federal Secretary Raja Sikandar Sultan and the government too was comfortable with his name, source added.

Meanwhile, the sources privy to PM told The Nation that the ruling party was still reluctant on the name of Sikandar Sultan as next CEC; adding that many ministers had informed PM that Sikandar Sultan had very close relations with the former PM Nawaz Sharif.

The sources further said that PM Khan was informed that as per formula all three positions will slip out of their hands if the government side went for Sikandar Sultan as CEC.

However, talking to The Nation JUI-F leader and member of the committee Shahida Akhtar said that the appointment was to be given final shape today (Tuesday); adding that today’s meeting seems to be the last one.

It is important to mention that earlier both the government and opposition had agreed on the name of Nisar Durrani for the post of the ECP member from Sindh and the name of Shah Mehmood Jatoi from Balochistan.

According to the deal fixed between the government and opposition, the government had to accept the nominees of opposition for the posts of ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan and opposition will choose the name for CEC from the government’s suggested list.

The member appointed as ECP member from Sindh Nisar Durrani was suggested by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the ECP member from Balochistan Mehmood Jatoi was the joint suggestion of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

Following the resistance of the opposition side on the name of Baber Yaqoob, the Prime Minister Imran Khan in his letter to the opposition leader had suggested three names including, Raja Sikandar Sultan, Fazl Abbas Maken, and Jameel Ahmad.

In response the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif suggested three new names from the opposition side including, Irfan Qadir, Nasir Mehmood, and Akhlaq Ahmad.