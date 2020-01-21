Share:

Rawalpindi-Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has ordered launching a departmental inquiry into the matter regarding illegal construction of a triple story marriage hall at New Chakra Road, informed sources on Monday.

An official notification “Admin and Finance Directorate No.RDA/Admin/F-815/36 dated 17/1/2020,” has also been issued by the DG. A copy of the notification is available with The Nation.

Director (Admin and Finance) RDA has been tasked to probe the matter while ascertaining the role of Ex-Director Land Use and Building Control Ali Imran, Muhammad Ijaz, former Director Building Control, Assistant Director (AD) Building Control Atif Mehmood and Asim Nawaz, Stenographer/Ex-Building Surveyor in the violation made by owner of illegal marriage hall, they said.

Sources also added the four aforementioned officers were summoned by the Director (Admin and Finance) and recorded their statements.

However, sources claimed, RDA bosses are contemplating to punish the very honest officer AD Atif Mehmood despite his best performance and timely action against violations of building laws in the city.

When contacted, Director Metropolitan and Taffic Engineering (MP&TE) Jamshed Aftab confirmed an inquiry has been launched against the officials involved in showing negligence during duties that led to construction of illegal marriage hall on Chakra Road. He said merit would be ensured in the process.

He said he had also held meeting with DG and Chairman RDA and highlighted the poor performance of inspectors of building control department seeking strict action against them.

DG RDA Ammara Ahmed was not available for her comments.