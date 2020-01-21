Share:

JAHANIAN - In an act of overnight robbery, thieves took away 20 sacks of wheat and flour in Jahanian and fled safely.

The incident occurred in Jalalabad area of Jahanian, where thieves after breaking the locks of a flour mills took away 20 bags of wheat and flour.

Talking to a private television channel, the flour mills owner said, when he reached his mills in the morning, the locks were broken and twenty sacks of wheat and flour were missing. He claimed that despite complaint to the police, the case is not being registered.

He demanded of the authorities concerned for the recovery of his missing sacks of wheat and flour and arrest of the culprits.