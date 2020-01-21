Share:

DAVOS - Amid global upheavals such as the escalation in northwesternIdlib city of Syria, the ongoing civil war in Libya and a U.S.-Iran crisis, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual gathering is set to begin on Jan. 21 in Davos, Switzerland. About 3,000 people, of which 24% are women, from 117 countries, are set to gather in the Davos ski town of the Swiss Alps for the 50th anniversary of the WEF. U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are among 53 heads of state or government who will be attending the forum. With a focus on reshaping capitalism, this year’s Davos Summit -- themed Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World -- will deliberate on making the world a better place, protect the planet from climate change, and especially establish bridges to resolve conflicts in global hotspots. Beginning on Jan. 21, the four-day annual gathering will be held under the shadow of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and its ensuing huge transformations in the global economy, from the rise of China and the big tech sector to worsening income inequality and the emergence of ethical companies. Among those who are attending at this year’s summit is Trump with a large delegation including his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. Turkey has a very strong ministerial representation with Foreign Minister MevlutCavusoglu, Finance Minister BeratAlbayrak, Trade Minister RuhsarPekcan, Turkey’s Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal.