The Lahore traffic issue can be resolved without any policy changes or much change in action by the traffic police. Just a little planning and thought can go a long way which can consequently only mean a win-win for our traffic department and Government.

The traffic surveillance cameras that are fitted along the major roads in Lahore were to improve traffic and along with that it was also warned that fines issued to cars breaking traffic laws on the roads will be directly sent on addresses registered. This was a good initiative that was supported by many but till date no one of who I know has claimed to receiving them. A good amount investment went into installing these cameras, which should unarguably not only be paid back but also help make profits. There is no reason not to. In the UK, only the speed cameras earn the UK Police Force more than three million pound sterling per year which lies way into the profit zone. Such statistics prove relieving for us, as we now know we too can earn considerable gains which could positively impact our economy. The only question remains now as to why the cameras are not being used to their fullest.

On the other hand, a minimum speeding fine of hundred-pound sterling is charged to the offender which makes up Rs 20,000 compared to a mere Rs 750 on our motorways. I am a proponent of increasing these fines. Additionally, three penalty points are given on the license. Six penalty points procured by a license and its cancelled. Regaining the driving license then requires going through the whole excruciating process of tests with an additional surplus on the car insurance. There is definitely no getting away with breaking the law. This is not a surmountable mountain for our traffic law enforcers.

Experts state that speed cameras are a powerful deterrent against motorists and can help to reduce the number of fatal accidents on roads. Cameras can watch for higher numbers of speeding motorists than traffic police with mobile cameras and at much lower cost freeing up police for other duties.

AMMARAH NIAZ,

Lahore.