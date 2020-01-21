Share:

WASHINGTON - President Trump lashed out at congressional Democrats over his impeachment on Sunday during an address to the American Farm Bureau in Austin, Texas.

In a roughly 45-minute speech to the crowd Sunday afternoon, Trump rattled off a list of accomplishments under his administration, including the recently-passed “Phase One” trade deal struck between U.S. and Chinese negotiators, which comes after a months-long trade war between Beijing and Washington.

“What do I get out of it? I get impeached. By these radical left lunatics. But it’s OK. The farmers are sticking with Trump,” the president said, eliciting loud applause from the Texas audience.

During the speech, Trump also lashed out at two top contenders in the Democratic primary - Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), whom he called a “socialist” and a “fake socialist,” respectively, while also returning to his use of the nickname “Pocahontas” for Warren.

“The far left want to massively raise your taxes, crush your businesses with regulations, take away your health care,” he said of Sanders and Warren, while not directing any remarks at their fellow Democratic frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden (D).

The House voted earlier this month to send two articles of impeachment to the Senate, setting up a trial and a battle over whether witnesses will be called by the Senate to give testimony about the president’s actions involving his efforts to push Ukraine’s government to open a criminal investigation into Biden.

Trump has frequently attacked the impeachment process and attempted to cast it in a partisan light to discredit Democrats leading the inquiry. No Republican members of Congress have announces support for the House impeachment or a removal of Trump by the Senate, though former GOP congressman Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) voted for impeachment.

He thanked the crowd for sticking with him throughout the turbulent trade war before pulling out a Wall Street Journal article from his suit pocket with poll numbers saying Trump has support from 83% of farmers and ranchers. He then quipped that he wants to know about the other 17%.

“I want to know really who are the 17%. Who are they? Who the hell are the 17%? Anybody in here from the 17%? Don’t raise your hand, it may be dangerous,” he said.

Trump recognized Texas leaders, including Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, one of the President’s biggest advocates in the Lone Star State, and complimented his “big beautiful” cowboy hat.

“I wish we could wear them in Washington or New York,” he said, talking about the hats. “Because I would be the biggest buyer of that hat.”

