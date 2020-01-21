Share:

LAHORE - The syndicate of University of Health Sciences (UHS) has approved the affiliation of 29 institutes for start of 56 new postgraduate and undergraduate programs.

The 58th meeting of UHS Syndicate was held here on Monday with Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair. Prof Talat Naseer Pasha, Prof Khawaja Sadiq Hussain, Prof Humaira Akram, Prof Nadia Naseem, Prof Nasir Shah, Dr Asad Zaheer and representatives of Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) and Finance departments attended the meeting.

The syndicate approved affiliation, extension in affiliation and enhancement of seats in various institutions after considering inspection reports of the affiliation committee. It approved Doctor of Medicine (MD) in the disciplines of psychiatry, radiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, cardiology, medicine, and paediatrics to be offered in different public sector institutions.

Similarly, recommendations of the affiliation committee were approved for start of Master of Surgery (MS) in cardiac surgery, ophthalmology, neurosurgery, urology, and paediatric surgery.

The body also approved BSc programs in the disciplines of nursing, Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), medical laboratory technology, dental technology, dental hygiene, nutrition, cardiac perfusion, medical imaging technology, orthotics and prosthetics, optometry and audiology to be started in different public and private sector institutions.

Moreover, approval was also granted for start of MPhil Biochemistry, MSc Nursing, Diploma in Anaesthesia, and Diploma in Child Health.

The syndicate also approved the recommendations of MD/MS/MDS Reforms Committee to conduct intermediate examination on completion of 18 months of training rather than 24 months.

The policy of negative marking was also abolished for both intermediate and abridged examination in all disciplines in Central Induction Policy (CIP) scheme of MD/MS/MDS programs.

It was also decided that the candidates who would pass written component of an examination in MD/MS/MDS, but fail in clinical and oral component, would be allowed a maximum of three attempts to clear clinical and oral component of that examination, failing which they would have to take the entire examination, including written component, afresh.

The syndicate also endorsed the VC’s proposal to invite online applications for grant of affiliation in future besides creation of a dedicated directorate of affiliation in the University.

The members also approved award of PhD degree to Dr Rabiea Munir in the subject of pharmacology.