ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda is likely to face disqualification as he allegedly concealed his dual nationality at the time of filing of his nomination papers to Returning Officer to contest the general elections 2018, experts said yesterday.

While talking to The Nation, former secretary ECP Kanwar Dilshad said that if the federal minister has lied to the Election Commission regarding his dual nationality (American), then it would lead to the disqualification of the minister.

He further said that along with the submission of nomination papers there is an affidavit which is a kind of oath pertaining that the person who submit the papers does not hold any other nationality.

Kanwar further stated that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has categorically elaborated that the candidates who had dual nationality must provide a certificate of renunciation at the time of submitting the nomination papers to the commission.

“Many lawmakers in the past have been disqualified by the apex court due to the issue of dual nationality; they included sister of Shahid Haqqan Abbasi and PML-N leader Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar,” he added. Earlier, in October 2019, the Election Tribunal at the Sindh High Court had turned down Shehbaz Sharif’s petition against Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda,

The PML-N leader had challenged the validity of the election win of the Karachi-based Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader. The petition was dismissed by SHC judge Justice Yousaf Ali Sayeed.

Shehbaz Sharif had taken the stance that Faisal Vawda had rigged the elections and requested the tribunal to nullify the polls.

It is worth mentioning here that Shehbaz Sharif had lost the elections by just over 600 votes. Faisal Vawda had bagged 35,344 votes while Shehbaz Sharif received 34,626 votes.

Similarly, sources in the ECP told The Nation that at the time of the submission of nomination papers, the federal minister was having American passport number 530572047.

The sources further said that it was confirmed that he had lied to the commission and it would result in his lifetime disqualification if someone files a petition against him in the Supreme Court or ECP.