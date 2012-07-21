

SWAT - Boys excelled girls in the intermediate examination, as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat declared results on Friday evening at Khapal Kor Model School where a ceremony was organised in this connection.

The students of the Government Degree College Mingora grabbed top 9 positions in the intermediate examination 2012. Rizwan Munir securing 985 marks out of 1100 topped BISE swat while Sooda Shah of the Tipu Model School and College kabal Swat with 978 marks secured second position and Zeeshan Ahmad Khan of Government Degree College Mingora succeeded to get third position with 974 marks.

In Pr e-Medical (Female) Sooda Shah of Tipu Model School and College Kabal Swat got top position by securing 978 marks while Asma Khan of Swat Public School and College Mingora Swat secured 965 marks to clinch second position. Syeda Farheen Nasir of Swat public School and college Mingora Swat was the third position holder as she bagged 959 marks.

In Pre Medical (Boys) Rizwan Munir of Government Degree College Mingora stood first by securing 985 marks while Muhammad Zeehsan Ahmad Khan of the same institution gets 2nd position securing 974.Hassan Zeb of Swat Public School and College Mingora Swat securedt third position by scoring 972 marks.

In Pre-Engineering (Female) Miss Shafaq of Swat Public School and College Mingora Swat stands First securing 894 marks, Miss kawal Wahab of the same institution bagged 2nd position by getting 777 marks and Miss Soni Bibi of Government Degree college Mingora Swat stood third by securing 772 marks.

In Pre - Engineering (boys) Adil Poshad Khan of Government Degree College Mingora Swat topped by securing 964 marks and Zia Ullah of the same institution bagged 2nd position by getting 962 marks and Numan Malik and Muhammad Asad khan of Government Degree College Mingora Swat noth Stands on third positions each by securing 961 marks.

In the Humanitarian group, Saida Hussain private candidate clinching top position by scoring 822 marks and the second position was grabbed by Dawood Khan private candidate with 784 marks while issa Bushra of Government Degree College Kanju Swat gets third position by securing 777 marks. Over all in BISE intermediate examination the passing percentage remained 63%.

Earlier Chairman Swat Board Chairman Dr Muhammad Imran delivered a welcome address. Controller of examination formally announced the result. Chairman Said that only hard working students and their competent Teachers can changed the future of Pakistan. Teachers should pace up the hard work with students, which bolster their confidence. Later, the Chairman and Controller of the board BISE Swat distributed Cash Prizes amongst the Position holders.

Junaid Iqbal adds from Malakand: Controller Examination, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Malakand announced intermediate results for part first and part second on Friday.

According to the results, a total of 34,329 candidates appeared in the intermediate Malakand board exams, in which 22,548 students passed their examinations with total passing percentage 65.68.