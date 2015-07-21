ISLAMABAD (APP): In Sindh, Rs sixteen billion will be spent on coal, wind solar and other energy projects this year to enhance power generation in the country. Official sources said that a plan in cooperation with federal government is also being worked out to generate ten thousand megawatt of electricity from the Thar coal by 2020, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday. He said conducive atmosphere is being created for the local as well as foreign investors.
Rs16b to be spent on energy projects in Sindh
