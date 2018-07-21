Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 299,100 cusecs water from various rims against inflow of 394,500 cusecs.

According to data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1448.30 feet, which was 62.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 207,600 cusecs against outflow of 130,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was recorded as 1129.65 feet, which was 89.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet and water inflow and outflow was recorded as 32,800 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 191,000, 191,600 and 37,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 65,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 55,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

Total water storage was recorded as 2.492 million acre feet.