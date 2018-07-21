Share:

KASUR-Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 37 suspects including 18 proclaimed offenders and 11 other criminals during a targeted operation on outlaws across Kasur district.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was conducted on the instructions of Kasur DPO Muntazir Mehdi for ensuring peace in Kasur district on Election Day. CIA teams under the supervision of SDPOs conducted targeted operations in different areas of Kasur City and suburbs and arrested 18 outlaws including two criminals of category A. Similarly, 11 criminals nabbed in targeted operations were remanded into police custody. Cases had also been filed against eight criminals from whom the police recovered 1.5kg of hashish, 67 litres of liquor and four pistols.

On the occasion, the police spokesman said that the police were making all out efforts to provide protection to the life and belongings of voters in view of the upcoming elections. "As per directions of the DPO, no criminal will be spared whether he is an ordinary thief or a notorious outlaw," he stated. "The police are also making efforts to trace out the criminals involved in heinous crimes. Crackdowns are also being conducted on habitual criminals on a daily basis," he added.