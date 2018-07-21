Share:

LAHORE = An international workshop on “Nonlinear Analysis and its Applications” was held here at the GC University Lahore under the auspices of Mathematics Department. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah chaired the workshop addressed by two eminent international speakers, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rahim Khan from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, (KFUPM), Dhahran, Saudi Arabia and Prof. Dr. Safeer Hussain Khan from Department of Mathematics, Statistics and Physics, Qatar University.

As many as 200 participants from different universities of Pakistan attended the workshop spread over four technical sessions Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Hassan Shah said research had become complex and multidisciplinary, and it had become imperative for students, especially science students, to have knowledge about multiple disciplines. He expressed gratitude to the international speakers for their invaluable time and contribution. He also talked about the relevance of the workshop with reference to the other disciplines and emphasized on the continuation of such creative and fruitful activities in the future.

GCU Mathematics Department Chairperson Dr. Mujahid Abbas also spoke.