LAHORE - The Punjab police Friday informed the Lahore High Court that as many as 87 cases were registered against leaders and workers of PML-N throughout the province in connection with rallies on arrival of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Acting Chief Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq was hearing the petition moved by PML-N Lahore Chapter President Pervez Malik against Punjab police for not providing them copies of the FIRs registered against the party workers.

In compliance of the court orders, the Punjab police submitted written reply.

At this, Justice Haq directed the police to provide the PML-N workers with the record of the cases lodged against them. The judge also sought arguments of the PML-N on the next date of hearing. Justice Haq also barred the the police from extending any harassment to the party’s workers.

PML-N said police did not provide them copies of the FIRs registered against the leaders and workers of the party. It said that police also harassed them. He said the workers did not violate the law but the police inserted sections of the anti-terrorism law into the FIRs registered against them.

He asked the court to order the police to provide them copies of all FIRs registered against the party workers.

In a different development, the LHC disposed of a petition moved by Yasin Sohal, a candidate of PML-N from PP-160, Lahore, seeking directives for the ECP to provide certified details about polling stations, polling booths and polling staff to the contesting candidates.

The court directed the ECP to decide the petition within two days in accordance with law.

Sohal said provision of details would be helpful in dispelling the impression of possible rigging in the upcoming general elections..

Taking up the matter of Kasur’s boy murder, the LHC extended till July 27 interim bail given earlier to DPO Kasur and other police officials.

The police officials said they were not nominated in the FIR registered against the murder of Muddassar of Kasur. They had not been involved in the case, they said. After hearing their arguments, the court extended the interim bail till July 27. While hearing another case about Interim PM Nasirul Mulk’s visit to Sawat, the LHC sought more arguments and adjourned the hearing until July 31.