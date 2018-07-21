Share:

RAWALPINDI - At least seven people sustained critical injuries when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers pelted a public gathering of former prime minister and PML-N candidate from NA-57 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with stones at Kakrai Kahuti Village of Union Council Gehel, Murree, sources told The Nation on Friday.

Ahmed Nawaz, Amjad Ali, Mujeeb and Basharat Abbasi were among the injured who were rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, the names of the other three political workers could not be ascertained.

According to the sources, as soon as Abbasi’s convoy reached the venue of the corner meeting arranged by a local worker, Sajid Abbasi, in Kakrai Kahuti, a group of 35 leaders and supporters of PTI appeared and staged a protest demonstration and chanted slogans and pelted the rally with stones. The PML-N workers and supporters retaliated with iron rods. The clash between left seven people critically injured. However, Abbasi remained unhurt and returned to Islamabad without addressing the corner meeting, they said.

As soon as a heavy contingent of police reached the site, workers of PTI escaped the scene.

Aqaid Abbasi, who was leading the PTI mob, when contacted, said that he along with 35 people of his area went to the corner meeting to register their protest with Abbasi for not providing them basic facilities despite being in the office as the prime minister. He alleged that the PML-N workers tortured his men with iron rods and punches. He said that both the groups also pelted stones at each other.

Another source told The Nation that PML-N local leader, Sajid Abbasi, has lodged a complaint with the police against the PTI workers.