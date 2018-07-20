NEWS
Saturday | July 21, 2018
Latest
9:31 AM | July 21, 2018
Nine family members among 17 dead in US 'duck boat' tragedy
8:36 AM | July 21, 2018
Deadly Israeli strikes pound Gaza after soldier killed
11:51 PM | July 20, 2018
Indian woman 'sexually assaulted' by 40 men
11:46 PM | July 20, 2018
Nawaz, Maryam's shifting to Safwat Lodge delayed
11:18 PM | July 20, 2018
Trump taped discussing payments with former Playboy model
10:34 PM | July 20, 2018
PTI to choose ‘opposition over coalition’
10:10 PM | July 20, 2018
Imprisonment fails to stop former PM from social work
9:46 PM | July 20, 2018
Grave consequences if elections turn controversial: Siraj
8:45 PM | July 20, 2018
Punjab has always belonged to PPP: Zardari
8:18 PM | July 20, 2018
MQM-P’s election participation uncertain
8:05 PM | July 20, 2018
Sports court overturns ban, AC Milan back in Europa league
7:41 PM | July 20, 2018
Zaman paves way for Pakistan’s record-breaking win against Zimbabwe
7:19 PM | July 20, 2018
1.6 million personnel to be deployed for election proceedings: ECP
7:01 PM | July 20, 2018
Missing peace activist Raza Khan returns home
6:54 PM | July 20, 2018
Dams committee dicusses acqusition of land
6:46 PM | July 20, 2018
Pakistan to face India on Oct 20th in Asian Champions Trophy
6:45 PM | July 20, 2018
Kashmir - heaven on earth
6:41 PM | July 20, 2018
PPL discovers gas in Hub X-1 Balochistan
6:16 PM | July 20, 2018
PML-N, PTI in alliance with banned organisations: Bilawal
6:11 PM | July 20, 2018
Currency crisis tops agenda for whoever wins election
ADIALA JAIL 'At His majesty's Service'
ADIALA JAIL
'At His majesty's Service'
