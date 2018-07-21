Share:

NOORPUR THAL-The government is aware of its responsibilities and making efforts to provide the public with basic necessities of life at their doorsteps, a newly-posted officer said. "The tehsil administration is also committed to the up-gradation of healthcare facilities, removal of encroachments," he said. "With a comprehensive strategy, Noorpur Thal will be transformed into a model tehsil," he added.

Noorpur Thal Assistant Commissioner Ejaz Ahmad Malik shared his priorities during an introductory meeting with the office-bearers of Print Electronic Media Club Noorpur Thal. He pledged to implement the Punjab government policies in letter and spirit to ensure the welfare of the masses and materialise the dream of prosperity. The AC pointed out that all the departments concerned would be mobilised for the public service and a comprehensive plan would be chalked out for the betterment of the citizens. He pledged to work for uplift of the far-flung areas of Thal with mutual consultation of local notables and mediamen. He underlined the role of the media for the society, seeking guidance and feedback for resolution of the public problems. He said media had always played a vital role in the society.