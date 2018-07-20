Share:

LOS ANGELES-Alexa Chung will show her eponymous line on the second day of London Fashion Week, in what will be her first ever show at the event.

The 34-year-old model-turned-designer will be joining renowned names such as Julien Macdonald on the second day of the annual event to show off her Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

Alexa launched her eponymous label ALEXACHUNG in May 2017 with the brand originally featuring over 150 pieces including; party dresses, casual daywear solutions and a selection of shoes and accessories.

As well as Alexa's debut, other highlights of London Fashion Week include Victoria Beckham's show - which will be taking place in the UK capital instead of New York to coincide with the brand's 10th anniversary - and Riccardo Tisci's first collection for Burberry.

When Alex launched her label her aim was to make ''great clothes for great women'', with the designs steeped in traditional womenswear.

She previously said: ''I'm always drawn to traditions, so I wanted the brand to be traditional ... But also weird. Unexpected.''

Although she is one of the prominent players in the UK fashion community, Alexa has openly admitted that she doesn't always feel confident with her outfit choices.

The fashionista - who previously dated Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner - was a guest at this year's Met Gala but she was intimidated by the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme for 2018.

However, she finally settled on a white chiffon dress inspired by the attire worn by altar boys during mass.

Speaking to Vogue, she said: ''The theme sounded fairly intimidating at first, it sort of evoked a seriousness and grandeur that isn't necessarily within my comfort zone. In the end, we kept it white because it was reminiscent of an altar boy smock, I think the theme created plenty of scope for playfulness.