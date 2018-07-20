Share:

CHITRAL-All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) candidate for NA-1 Dr Amjad along with his supporters held a public meeting at Mastuj upper Chitral.

Addressing the public, Dr Amjad committed that after being elected as MNA from NA-1 he will stay here at Musharraf House Chitral. He said that Chitral house will be settled at Islamabad to solve problems of Chitral people. He said that former president Parvez Musharraf during his government had announced for blacktopping of Booni to Shandor road but it revealed that the subsequent government embezzled the funds.

He said that Parvez Musharraf opened Lawari tunnel for Chitral people who really feel independent now.

Dr Amjad announced the construction of a mega hospital for women folk of Chitral as the patients are referred to down districts in complicated cases. He also pledged establishment of a campus of Chitral University at Upper Chitral to facilitate students of the area.

He said that Chitral had great potential of tourism but unfortunately the condition of roads was very poor. Sohran Khan, candidate for PK-1, also spoke on the occasion. He reminded the local people that Parvez Musharraf was their benefactor as he always appreciated the people of Chitral as a civilized nation.

The speakers welcomed chairman Fazal Rehman, who was general secretary of APML, for rejoining the party.

Kamran Khan coordinator of upper Chitral, Miss Fatima, Qari Sadullah Hanfi, Shahzada Gul and Ameer Hasanatuddin also spoke on the occasion. A large number of people participated in the public meeting of APML. They assured the party candidates that they would cast their votes for APML candidates.