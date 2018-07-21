Share:

Rawalpindi - Boys outshined girls in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2018, by clenching the first two overall positions in the board.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) announced the names of top position holders on Friday. However, the results will be announced today (Saturday) during a ceremony at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Double Road.

The overall passing percentage remained 77.57 percent. Total 124,054 candidates appeared in the examination including 67,602 boys and 56,452 girls. Regular school candidates were 94,040 and private students were 30,014.

According to results, Muhammad Tariq Khan (roll number 104906) of Cadet College Hassanabdal (Attock) bagged overall first position in the board by scoring 1087 marks while Abdul Haseeb Arshad (roll number 113246) student of Bahria Foundation School for boys, Chakwal clinched second position by getting 1081 marks and Adeena Ayesha (roll number 110598) of Government School No.1, Chakwal got 3rd position with 1079 marks. In Science group boys, Muhammad Tariq Khan (roll number 104906) of Cadet College Hassanabdal (Attock) got first position in the board by scoring 1087 marks while Abdul Haseeb Arshad (roll number 113246) student of Bahria Foundation School for boys, Chakwal secured second position by getting 1081 marks and Ahmed Suhail (roll number 144105) of Lawrence College Ghora Gali, Murree got 3rd position with 1078 marks.

Similarly, In Arts Group Boys, Shehryar Ali Khan (roll number 941129) of Government Islamia Higher Secondary School, Jhelum stood first with 986 marks whereas Qasim Hussain (roll number 938867) of Rehamania Rizvia Sohawa Jhelum declared second after scoring 938 marks. The third position was taken by Younas Khan (roll number 966976) private student from Asghar Mall Scheme Rawalpindi secured 932 marks. In Science Group Girls, Adeena Ayesha (roll number 110598) of Government Girls School No. 1, Chakwal got first position with 1079 marks and Arooba Javed (roll number 125931) of Fauji Foundation Model Secondary School Mandra, Gujar Khan bagged second position by scoring 1078 marks. Syeda Salia Haider (roll number 109158) of Munir Public Girls High School Chakwal was declared third in the group for obtaining 1076 marks. In Arts Group Girls, Ramisa Shahzadi (roll number 934671) of Government Girls High School No.1, Jhelum clinched first position by scoring 1011 marks. Safreena bibi (roll number 903065), Government Girls High School Choora Sharif, Attock, grabbed second position by obtaining 1009 marks whereas Zinera Kalsum (roll number 944890) Govt. MC Girls High School remained on third with 1005 marks.

