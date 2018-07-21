Share:

LAHORE - Bulls lost control as profit booking was witnessed at the PSX, where the index made an intraday low of 41,157 to close at 41,222 levels (-1.4percent).

Volume was recorded at 223million shares, down 34percent as compared to Thursday. BOP (-4.88percent) from the banking sector led the volume with almost 21mn shares exchanging hands.

On the news front, the country's current account deficit increased by 43 percent to $17.994 billion in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 as compared to $12.621 billion in the preceding financial year.

Investors opted to book profits in the cement sector after two straight sessions of positivity, where PIOC (-2.89percent), FCCL (-2.69percent), DGKC (-2.83percent), CHCC (-3.16percent) and LUCK (-2.14percent) closed in the red zone. Steel sector closed positive where ASTL (+3.26percent) and ISL (+2.17percent) were the major movers of the sector.

ENGRO (-0.42percent) released its material information where the company informed PSX about its Proposed Transaction for sale of up to 36percent of its stake in Elengy Terminal Pakistan (29percent of total outstanding shares of ETPL). The transaction is expected to result in a one-time gain of Rs7/share on ENGRO's income statement.

Going forward, we expect the market to depict a similar trend and recommend investors to see any upside in the market as an opportunity to sell.