LAHORE - Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ali Bahadur Qazi has stressed the need for stepping up efforts for controlling dengue. Chairing a meeting of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Health on Friday, he ordered recruiting staff on daily wages for monsoon season. Special Secretary Health Dr Aisha Masood, Additional Secretary Dr Shehnaz Naseem, Dr Saddain, Director General Health Services Dr Munir Ahmed, Focal Person Dr Yadullah, Director Dengue Control Program Dr Saeed, Director CDC, CEO Health Lahore attended the meeting. CEOs Health from other districted attended the meeting video link. Ali Bahadur Qazi directed taking measures for improving coverage of routine immunization. The meeting reviewed availability of medicines at health facilities and arrangements for expected flood. Dr Munir Ahmed briefed the participants about flood arrangements. He said that 1267 fixed and mobile teams each comprising a doctor, lady health visitor, vaccinator and support staff have been constituted for flood affected areas. He also highlighted the steps taken for improvement routine immunization, polio and measles eradication.