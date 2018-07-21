Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Friday, bringing life to a standstill by causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams and power shutdowns.

The rains, however, provided much needed respite to the people from the prevailing muggy weather.

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Quetta, Kalat divisions and Kashmir. In Lahore, strong winds started blowing in the morning that followed by heavy rains, submerging roads and streets in knee deep water.

Major roads, not only in Northern Lahore but also in posh localities, were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds even hours after stoppage of rains. Many roads were not cleared from inundated rainwater even till filing of this report late night.

Many vehicles and motorcycles were seen broken down in various areas. Massive traffic jams were witnessed at major roads due to inundation of rainwater on roads, portion of roads and roadsides.

Localities along route of under construction Orange Line Metro Train, underpasses along the Canal Bank Road, portion of Johar Town, Baghbanpura, Harbanspura, Youhanabad, Farukhabad, Data Nagar, Samanabad, Ali Town, Shahdara, Rivaz Garden, Islampura, Sanda, Nila Gumbad, Anarkali, GPO Chowk, Raj Garh, Chuburji Park, Judicial Colony, Westwood Colony, Sabzazar, Nishter Park and Jorey Pul were amongst worst affected areas.

Windstorm and rains caused tripping of more than 100 Lesco feeders, plunging portion of Lahore in darkness. About two dozens’ Lesco feeders could not be restored even till late night.

Frequent outages affected operation of Wasa tubewells that led to water shortage in various parts of Lahore.

Windstorm and rains affected flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport. As many as eight domestic and international flights were cancelled and another seven were delayed due to bad weather.

Overcast conditions, high velocity winds and significant monsoon rains made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in temperature. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 35 degree Celsius and 24C respectively.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Sunday (tomorrow).

Local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rains/gusty winds for Lahore during the next couple of days. Rain-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Cherat received 71mm rain, Okara 63mm, Lahore 61mm, Shorkot 34mm, Sargodha and Peshawar 32mm each, Kohat 30mm, Saidu Sharif 21mm, Ziarat 20mm, Malamjabba and Risalpur 17mm each, Islamabad and Dir 13mm each, Jhang 11mm, Khuzdar 10mm, Jhelum 07mm, Rawalakot 06mm, Chakwal and Barkhan 04mm each, Balakot 03mm, Kakul 02mm, Multan and Sahiwal 01mm each.