KARACHI - The management of Dr Ruth Pfau, Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) has launched a crackdown against illegal electricity connections in order to stop power theft from health facility and removed 100 illegal connections during three hour long operation on Friday.

The hospital administration in collaboration with K-Electric and law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal electricity connection in the premises of the hospital.

It was found during crackdown some employees of hospital have allegedly been supplying the hospital’s electricity to some nearby commercial markets and residents living in the adjoining areas through illegal connections under the patronage of certain corrupt officials of the facility.

Hospital Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Arif Niaz said that the action against illegal power theft had been initiated to stop this malpractice. He said that action would be taken against the hospital employees who were allegedly supplying hospital electricity to outsiders for personnel benefits.

He said that the drive would help to save millions of rupees annually and that money would be utilised on the development and welfare of patients in this health facility. He said that the removal of illegal electricity connection would help to control tripping and electricity fluctuation caused damage for costly medical equipment.

He said that the strict action would be taken against elements who were illegally supplying the electricity of hospital to medical stores, shops, homes and hotels since several years.