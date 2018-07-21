Share:

SUKKUR:- Deputy Commissioner Raheem Bux Maitlo Friday visited the polling stations established at different areas of taluka Rohri of Sukkur district and inspected the CCTV cameras installed at polling stations as well as monitoring system cell.

He also collected the information from concerned staff and issued directives for the cameras and monitoring cell for 24 hours on the election day at polling stations.

The DC also reviewed the availability of facilities at the stations for staff including drinking water, bathrooms, electricity, power generators and others and expressed his satisfaction.