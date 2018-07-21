Share:

DIB profit rises 14pc on core business

LAHORE (PR): Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets, posted group net profit of Dh2.44 billion in the first-half of 2018 compared with Dh2.14 billion for the same period in 2017, up 14 percent.

Net revenue for the period ending June 30, 2018 amounted to Dh4.036 billion, an increase of 10 per cent compared with Dh3.677 billion in the same period of 2017. Total income rose to Dh5.57 billion, up 15 percent. The Bank said earnings growth was driven by strong increase in income from core businesses.

Sukuk investments increased to Dh28.4 billion compared to Dh24 billion at the end of 2017, a growth of 18 per cent. Commissions and fees increased by 14 percent in the first half of 2018, reaching Dh781 million.Assets stood at Dh215.6 billion, up by four percent, compared to Dh207.3 billion at the end of 2017. Customer deposits reached Dh151.4 billion as of H1 2018, a rise of 3 per cent from year end 2017.

Dr Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank, said 2018 so far is panning out as planned with expansion across all businesses leading to core income growth as the key performance indicators remain aligned with the guidance.

Revival of Charsadda institute discussed

PESHAWAR (PR): Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Karachi Director General (South) Azhar Ali Dahar chaired a meeting of the management committee of Footwear Training Institute (FTI), Charsadda for the revival of the Institute at TDAP, Peshawar.

Charsadda Chappal Maker Association (CCMA) President Malik Waheed, Eng Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Director, TEVTA, Peshawar, Muhammad Ali, Manager, Smeda, Peshawar, Sarir ud Din, Director, TDAP, Peshawar and other stakeholders were present in the meeting.

During the meeting the participants emphasized the need for the development of state of the art Footwear Institute to produce skilled workforce, the establishment of Leather Village in Charsadda, common facility center for the stakeholders of District Charsadda and making the Institute self-stainable.

PPL discovers gas in Hub

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan Petroleum Limited, operator of Hub Block, together with its joint venture partner Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited has discovered hydrocarbons from exploratory well Hub X-1, located in District Lasbela, Balochistan.

Hub X-1 was spud on September 9, 2017 and drilled down to the depth of 4,555 metres to test the potential of Cretaceous and Jurassic reservoirs.

Based on the wireline log results and drilling data, hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified in Goru formations of Cretaceous age. During testing, the well flowed 0.08 MMscfd from 2730-2760 m interval at 16/64” choke. Moreover, from zone between 2250-2375 m, continuous gas was observed at surface with the rate of 0.02 MMscfd at 8/64” choke. This rate may be uncertain due to very low flow rate.

UWR launches teachers training programme

LAHORE (PR): United We REACH (UWR), an education technology nonprofit working to bridge the opportunity gap in education for children, is proud to announce the launch of its “English Immersion Programme”.

The three-week long training programme is aimed at teachers from UWR partner schools. The programme seeks to equip teachers with the English language skills necessary for effective implementation of UWR’s script-based teaching methodology. Pursuant to this goal, the workshop-styled program facilitates the attendees in developing their English reading, speaking, and writing skills.

Over the course of 20 days, teachers will participate in various learning-intensive and activity-based training modules in order to learn, as well as apply, key concepts. They will cover various English language topics, including grammar, tenses, pronunciation, and writing skills.

WCCI, SMEA-USAID discuss SMEs growth

LAHORE (PR): Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) conducted a session in collaboration with SMEA-USAID to create an environment beneficial to the establishment and growth of SMEs.

The exclusive session was held at Bank Alfalah Learning Center and attended by a great number of women. The USAID Small and Medium Size Enterprise Activity (SMEA) is helping Pakistani SMEs become more competitive by reforming policies and creating a stronger financial and operational framework for these enterprises to grow.

The session intends to facilitate female entrepreneurs to set up their small and medium enterprises, as SMEA is providing funds to build up these running businesses. It focused on the provision of guidance appropriate to SMEs' real needs. It aimed to provide the mandatory information to the women where entrepreneurial opportunities existed that would enable them to transform their ideas into successful startups.