Islamabad - Islamabad police have busted a gang of dacoits and also arrested 12 other outlaws, looted items worth more than one million rupees were recovered, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said that SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi had assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to ensure the arrest of those involved in dacoity at a franchise of a telecom company in Koral area on May 19, 2018. He constituted a team under the supervision of DSP CIA Munawar Ali Mahar which included ASI Zulfqar Ali and others.

The team successfully arrested four persons involved in looting people at gun point, the spokesman said. They have been identified as Tayyab son of Bashrat Hussain, a resident of Bahander, Islamabad, Daud Shabbir son of Muhammad Shabbir, a resident of Rawat, Islamabad, Ahsan Jahangir son of Jahangir, a resident of Rawat, Islamabad and Zohaib Arshad son of Arshad Mehmood, a resident of Rawat, Islamabad.

The police also recovered snatched cash worth Rs. 10, 39,500, one bike and weapons from them. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to having struck in different areas and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Karachi Company police arrested Hassan Akbar and recovered 1150gm hashish and 100 gram ice from him. CIA police arrested Asad for possession of 400gm hashish while Aaqib Mehmud was nabbed by the police for possessing 900gm hashish. Shalimar police arrested Zaheer Abbas for the possession of a 30-bore pistol. Bani Gala police arrested Ramzan for decanting gas in cylinders illegally.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested Munawar and Lal Gul and recovered one 30-bore pistol each from them. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.