Islamabad - The initial report into the Sunday Bazaar fire incident has suggested that an electric battery explosion may have caused the fire on Wednesday in which over 100 stalls were gutted causing a loss of millions of rupees to vendors.

The sources told The Nation on Friday that a meeting of the inquiry committee prepared the initial report on the incident to submit to Director Security, CDA. As per report, the fire brigade vehicles responded within no time and controlled the fire, otherwise it would have spread to a much bigger area. The report suggested that an electric battery inside a stall might have exploded causing articles to catch fire which later spread to other stalls. A senior MCI official linked to the inquiry told this scribe “We are not mandated to determine the actual cause of the fire, we can only guess since all the evidence has been destroyed in the fire. A forensic analysis of the evidence may actually ascertain the cause of the fire,” said the official. However, the report ruled out any criminal or terrorist activity for the incident.

In response to a question, the official said that the officials of the Municipal Administration and the stall-holders are jointly to blame for the repeated incidents of fire at the bazaar, as they didn’t follow the Standard Operating Procedures to avert such incidents. The Bazaar near Peshawar Morr which is being administratively run by Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad witnessed a fire incident on Wednesday — the second such incident in less than one year time — in which over 100 stalls were gutted. According to the SOPs, the vendors are bound to leave the stalls along with their articles at the time of sunset but it never happened. They are not allowed to open the stalls on the off days but the DMA officials hardly mind such a violation by the vendors. There is no proper electricity supply to the stalls and the vendors sometimes rely on solar power system and generators. There is always a possibility of explosion of batteries and generators which may cause fire at the stalls but the bazaar administration does not take any action to implement the SOPs, according to the MCI officials.

A four-member inquiry committee has been constituted under the chair of Director Security. The members include Director DMA, Deputy Director Emergency and Disaster Management Unit and Assistant Director Fire Operations. It is pertinent to mention that fire had also broke out in the bazaar in August 2017 after which Director Security had conducted an inquiry into the incident. The report, however, was never made public.

An inspector-level officer from the Sanitation Directorate has been given the charge of Assistant Director of the weekly bazaar under whose supervision the market witnessed the second such incident in less than one year’s time. Interestingly, both incidents took place on Wednesday.

The officials at the MCI who spoke on condition of anonymity said that setting garbage on fire within the premises of the bazaar might have been one of the causes of the incident. They said that the sanitary staff usually collects garbage on off days and sets the garbage on fire within bazaar premises. “It is the responsibility of the bazaar administration to put an end to such practices which it fails to do so,” said a senior official at the Emergency and Disaster Management Unit of MCI.

According to the SOPs and regulations for operating the stalls, stallholders can operate from sunrise to sunset. They are not allowed to use electricity inside their stalls nor can they build a gate or place locks on their stalls. The regulations also prohibit stallholders from establishing permanent structures and are bound to shift their merchandises from the bazaar once it closes for the other day. Another provision says that no one can be allotted a place in the premises for selling goods on a permanent basis, according to the officials. However, the MCI officials hardly take notice of violation of the regulations. The stallholders have, with alleged connivance of the CDA officials, set up permanent structures for their shops where they can lock their goods insides.

On the other hand, the MCI has no plan for rehabilitation of the stalls. The background discussion with the high ups at the MCI suggests that it is the stall holders who will have to end up repairing their stalls as was the case with previous fire incident. Director Security Faheem Badshah, Chief Metropolitan Officer Najaf Iqbal and Director Municipal Administration Zafar Iqbal could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts. The Sector H-9 bazaar was set up in 2006. It is spread over 25 acres of land and houses around 2,760 stalls. The bazaar is held thrice a week on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.