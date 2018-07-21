Share:

LAHORE - The police arrested five members of a robber gang, recovered arms and looted valuables here on Friday.

According to details, in line with the directives of DIG Operation Lahore Shehzad Akbari, SP Operation Model Town Kahna Circle Raja Fakhar Bashir was directed for measures to control the crimes.

The SDPO held meetings with SHOs of Kahna Circle and gave them target to launch crackdowns against the criminals and proclaimed offenders.

Following the directives, five members of robber gang including Ijaz alias Jajoo, Waseem alias Hero, Adeel alias Deelo, Nadeem alias Deemi, Asif alias Aso were arrested besides recovery of weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

SDPO Kahna Circle, Raja Fakhar Bashir while talking to media persons said that no efforts would be spared to ensure security to the general public and urged the masses to extend cooperation with police to bring the culprits to court of justice.–INP